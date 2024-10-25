Four years ago, we shared the inspiring Halloween cards created since 2011 by Matthew and Dina Pace Shackelford and their sons, Hudson, 13, and Asher, 11, who live in Cold Spring.
The cards paid tribute to Grease, Star Wars, The Cat in the Hat, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Munsters, Popeye and The Wizard of Oz.
We thought it was time for a catch-up and asked the Shackelfords to share their most recent cards, which have been added to the slideshow below.
