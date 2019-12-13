Second Saturday

Beacon gallery show openings on Dec. 14
SAT 14
Eileen Sackman / Melissa Schlobohm
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Sackman uses ceramic vessels with portraits of Asian and African animals and whales to communicate emotional memorials in Endangerment, while Schlobohm relies on found and made objects in resin (such as right) for Beauty Found, Beauty Wrought. Through Jan. 5.
SAT 14
Gift Wrapped 2019
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
This seventh annual exhibit will include works’ from more than 100 artists, each priced at $200 or less. Through Jan. 4.
SAT 14
Listening to Light
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
This show will feature monoprints by Carol Struve and photographs by J.D. Weiss. Through Jan. 5.
SAT 14
Small Works Show
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Catalyst Gallery
137 Main St. | 845-204-3844
catalystgallery.com
Works by more than 70 artists that are each less than 20 inches and priced at no more than $500. Through Jan. 12.
SAT 14
Thomas VanWinkle
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. Oak Vino
389 Main St. | 845-765-2400
oakvino.com
This solo show by the abstract artist runs through Jan. 31.