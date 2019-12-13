Second Saturday

Beacon gallery show openings on Dec. 14

SAT 14

Eileen Sackman / Melissa Schlobohm

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Sackman uses ceramic vessels with portraits of Asian and African animals and whales to communicate emotional memorials in Endangerment, while Schlobohm relies on found and made objects in resin (such as right) for Beauty Found, Beauty Wrought. Through Jan. 5.

SAT 14

Gift Wrapped 2019

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

This seventh annual exhibit will include works’ from more than 100 artists, each priced at $200 or less. Through Jan. 4.

SAT 14

Listening to Light

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

This show will feature monoprints by Carol Struve and photographs by J.D. Weiss. Through Jan. 5.

SAT 14

Small Works Show

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Catalyst Gallery

137 Main St. | 845-204-3844

catalystgallery.com

Works by more than 70 artists that are each less than 20 inches and priced at no more than $500. Through Jan. 12.

SAT 14

Thomas VanWinkle

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. Oak Vino

389 Main St. | 845-765-2400

oakvino.com

This solo show by the abstract artist runs through Jan. 31.