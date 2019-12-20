Holiday Services

SUN 22
Lessons and Carols
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org

SUN 22
Lessons and Carols
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | 845-265-3365

SUN 22
Christmas Concert
BEACON
5 p.m. Tabernacle of Christ
483 Main St. | 845-831-4656
tabernacleofchristchurch.com

SUN 22
Hanukkah Celebration
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org

SUN 22
Illumin8: Bicycle Menorah Lighting
BEACON
6 p.m. Polhill Park
Main Street at Route 9D
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Also daily MON 23 to SUN 29 (4 p.m. on FRI 27)

TUES 24
Christmas Eve Mass
COLD SPRING
4 & 8 p.m. Our Lady of Loretto
24 Fair St. | 845-265-3718
ourladyofloretto.org

TUES 24
Christmas Eve Service
GARRISON
5 p.m. Family Service
11 p.m. Service
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org

TUES 24
Christmas Eve Service
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | 845-265-3365

TUES 24
Candlelight Service
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220
presbychurchcoldspring.org

TUES 24
Candlelight Service
BEACON
7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
50 Liberty St. | 845-831-5322
beaconpresbychurch.com

TUES 24
Christmas Eve Service
BEACON
7 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
15 South Ave. | 845-831-1369
standrewsbeaconny.org

TUES 24
Christmas Eve Service
COLD SPRING
9 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
stmaryscoldspring.org

TUES 24
Christmas Eve Service
BEACON
10 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
850 Wolcott Ave. | 845-831-1369
beacon-episcopal.org

WED 25
Menorah Lighting
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Cold Spring
Main Street near Cold Spring Depot
putnamchabad.org

