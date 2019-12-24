Teen Charged after Beacon Hit-and-Run

mm By |

Accused of hitting three pedestrians

A 17-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries after he allegedly struck three pedestrians in Beacon on Monday (Dec.23).

Police and emergency medical workers were dispatched to the intersection of Route 9D and Main Street at about 4 p.m. following a report that three pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest a short time later of a male teenager, whom police did not identify because he is a minor. He was released to his parents on an appearance ticket.

