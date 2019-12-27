The Week Ahead

Submit events to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
COMMUNITY
SAT 28
Illumin8: Bicycle Menorah Lighting
BEACON
6 p.m. Polhill Park
Main Street at Route 9D
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Also SUN 29.
SAT 28
Holiday Open House
FISHKILL
6:30 – 9 p.m. Van Wyck Homestead
504 Route 9 | 845-896-9560
fishkillhistoricalsociety.org
Enjoy 18th-century music by Clara Schuman and contemporary music on guitar and mandolin by Steve Kelman, with mulled cider and snacks, a poem-reading and activities for children. Hosted by the Fishkill Historical Society. Free
WED 1
First Day Hike
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | 845-225-7207
littlestonypoint.org
The Volunteer Center will have its ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with hot chocolate and snacks, and park staff and volunteers will lead a 1-mile hike around Little Stony Point and a 3-mile hike on the Cornish Estate trail. The hikes are among dozens taking place in the state, including at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie at 2 p.m. See bit.ly/NY-first-day-hikes. Free
FRI 3
Civil Service Job Recruitment
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring your resume and learn about job opportunities with the state Department of Corrections.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 28
Cirque de la Lune
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
cirquedelalune.bpt.me
Hayden Wayne’s original musical will feature Kelly Ellenwood, Rhiannon and Rowan Parsaca, Leah Siegel and Michael Bonanno. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)
SAT 4
Life is Amazing
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
brownpapertickets.com/event/4476264
Abby Feldman’s one-woman stand-up show includes original songs about her trials and failures. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 30
School Break Mini-Camp
CORNWALL
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Children ages 6 to 9 can meet an animal each day and learn about its winter survival tricks. In addition, there will be hiking, games and crafts. Also THURS 2, FRI 3. Cost: $50 per day ($45 members)
MON 30
Children’s Holiday Tea
BEACON
Noon – 2 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172
mountgulian.org
Children will be served tea with dainty sandwiches and homemade desserts in 18th-century style. Cost: $22 ($17 children)
TUES 31
New Year’s Celebration for Children
POUGHKEEPSIE
9:30 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum
75 North Water St. | 845-471-0589
mhcm.org
A DJ will spin tunes for the young ones and every hour will feature a different New Year’s Eve countdown event and activity. Cost: $14 ($10 members)
MUSIC
SAT 28
Roomful of Blues
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The five-time Grammy nominees will perform their signature rock, blues and R&B blend. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 29
California Dreamin’
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The band will cover music popular in Southern California in the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
TUES 31
Shadows of the 60’s
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In this tribute to Motown super groups, the band will perform the music of the Supremes, the Four Tops, the Temptations and others. Cost: $40 to $80
TUES 31
Black Coffee Blues Band
BEACON
9 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500
dogwoodbeacon.com
The band will play until 11:30 p.m. and then revelers can enjoy a laser-light show and ball drop.
TUES 31
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Allen’s group will be joined by the Dan Brother Band and the singer William Sadler to ring in the New Year. Cost: $55 ($125 with dinner and champagne)
TUES 31
Milo Z
PEEKSKILL
10:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Welcome the New Year with the energetic performer and his band playing their original “razzamofunk” sound. Cost: $25 to $30
SUN 5
Open Mic Finals
BEACON
6 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
This invitational round will bring together some of the best from the open-mic community. Cost: $8
VISUAL ART
SUN 29
Inclusion
BEACON
2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This is the closing reception of an exhibit of works by Latino-American artists who live in the Hudson Valley.
FRI 3
Artists Invite I
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | 845-809-5145
busterlevigallery.com
Six members of the gallery have chosen artists to pair their work in the first of two exhibitions. The exhibit includes art by John Allen, Jesseca Ferguson, Elena Goren, Polly King, Matt Kinney, Bill Kooistra, Martee Levi, Liz Rudnick, Ursula Schneider, Eleni Smolen, Lucille Tortora and Paul Tschinkel.
FRI 3
Drawing with Summer Pierre
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
The Eisner-nominated cartoonist will host an informal drawing party for all ages. Free
SAT 4
The Sympathetic Eye
BEACON
2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculuturalcenter.org
The portrait photography of Jo Ann Chaus, Janet Holmes, Susan Rosenberg Jones and Paul Kessel will be displayed in this show curated by Susan Keiser.
CIVIC
WED 1
Swearing-in Ceremony
BEACON
3 p.m. Courthouse
413 Main St. | 845-838-5000
cityofbeacon.org
The new mayor, Lee Kyriacou, and City Council members elected in November will be sworn into office.
THURS 2
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com