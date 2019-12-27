The Week Ahead

Submit events to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 28

Illumin8: Bicycle Menorah Lighting

BEACON

6 p.m. Polhill Park

Main Street at Route 9D

beaconhebrewalliance.org

Also SUN 29.

SAT 28

Holiday Open House

FISHKILL

6:30 – 9 p.m. Van Wyck Homestead

504 Route 9 | 845-896-9560

fishkillhistoricalsociety.org

Enjoy 18th-century music by Clara Schuman and contemporary music on guitar and mandolin by Steve Kelman, with mulled cider and snacks, a poem-reading and activities for children. Hosted by the Fishkill Historical Society. Free

WED 1

First Day Hike

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | 845-225-7207

littlestonypoint.org

The Volunteer Center will have its ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with hot chocolate and snacks, and park staff and volunteers will lead a 1-mile hike around Little Stony Point and a 3-mile hike on the Cornish Estate trail. The hikes are among dozens taking place in the state, including at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie at 2 p.m. See bit.ly/NY-first-day-hikes. Free

FRI 3

Civil Service Job Recruitment

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring your resume and learn about job opportunities with the state Department of Corrections.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 28

Cirque de la Lune

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

cirquedelalune.bpt.me

Hayden Wayne’s original musical will feature Kelly Ellenwood, Rhiannon and Rowan Parsaca, Leah Siegel and Michael Bonanno. Cost: $15 ($20 door, $10 students)

SAT 4

Life is Amazing

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

brownpapertickets.com/event/4476264

Abby Feldman’s one-woman stand-up show includes original songs about her trials and failures. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 30

School Break Mini-Camp

CORNWALL

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Children ages 6 to 9 can meet an animal each day and learn about its winter survival tricks. In addition, there will be hiking, games and crafts. Also THURS 2, FRI 3. Cost: $50 per day ($45 members)

MON 30

Children’s Holiday Tea

BEACON

Noon – 2 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | 845-831-8172

mountgulian.org

Children will be served tea with dainty sandwiches and homemade desserts in 18th-century style. Cost: $22 ($17 children)

TUES 31

New Year’s Celebration for Children

POUGHKEEPSIE

9:30 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum

75 North Water St. | 845-471-0589

mhcm.org

A DJ will spin tunes for the young ones and every hour will feature a different New Year’s Eve countdown event and activity. Cost: $14 ($10 members)

MUSIC

SAT 28

Roomful of Blues

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The five-time Grammy nominees will perform their signature rock, blues and R&B blend. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 29

California Dreamin’

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The band will cover music popular in Southern California in the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

TUES 31

Shadows of the 60’s

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In this tribute to Motown super groups, the band will perform the music of the Supremes, the Four Tops, the Temptations and others. Cost: $40 to $80

TUES 31

Black Coffee Blues Band

BEACON

9 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500

dogwoodbeacon.com

The band will play until 11:30 p.m. and then revelers can enjoy a laser-light show and ball drop.

TUES 31

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Allen’s group will be joined by the Dan Brother Band and the singer William Sadler to ring in the New Year. Cost: $55 ($125 with dinner and champagne)

TUES 31

Milo Z

PEEKSKILL

10:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Welcome the New Year with the energetic performer and his band playing their original “razzamofunk” sound. Cost: $25 to $30

SUN 5

Open Mic Finals

BEACON

6 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

This invitational round will bring together some of the best from the open-mic community. Cost: $8

VISUAL ART

SUN 29

Inclusion

BEACON

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This is the closing reception of an exhibit of works by Latino-American artists who live in the Hudson Valley.

FRI 3

Artists Invite I

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | 845-809-5145

busterlevigallery.com

Six members of the gallery have chosen artists to pair their work in the first of two exhibitions. The exhibit includes art by John Allen, Jesseca Ferguson, Elena Goren, Polly King, Matt Kinney, Bill Kooistra, Martee Levi, Liz Rudnick, Ursula Schneider, Eleni Smolen, Lucille Tortora and Paul Tschinkel.

FRI 3

Drawing with Summer Pierre

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

The Eisner-nominated cartoonist will host an informal drawing party for all ages. Free

SAT 4

The Sympathetic Eye

BEACON

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculuturalcenter.org

The portrait photography of Jo Ann Chaus, Janet Holmes, Susan Rosenberg Jones and Paul Kessel will be displayed in this show curated by Susan Keiser.

CIVIC

WED 1

Swearing-in Ceremony

BEACON

3 p.m. Courthouse

413 Main St. | 845-838-5000

cityofbeacon.org

The new mayor, Lee Kyriacou, and City Council members elected in November will be sworn into office.

THURS 2

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Community Center

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com