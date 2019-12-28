Sheriff Announces Promotions

Putnam undersheriff will retire

Putnam County Undersheriff Michael Corrigan will retire on Dec. 31 after 36 years in law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Department announced. Capt. Kevin Cheverko, the commissioner of corrections, will succeed him.

Cheverko worked for 32 years for the Westchester County Department of Corrections, most recently as its commissioner, before moving to the Putnam County department under Sheriff Robert Langley Jr.

In addition, Langley promoted Lt. James Greenough to captain, Sgt. Michael Villani to lieutenant and corrections officers Richard Bartley and Travis Bjorkander to sergeants.