Can You Make the Same Shot Over and Over?

Knights of Columbus to hold free-throw contest

The Knights of Columbus Loretto Council No. 536 will host its annual free-throw contest on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Capuchin Youth and Family Ministries gym, 781 Route 9D, in Garrison. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. (The snow date is Monday, Jan. 13.)

Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in their respective age division. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan. 1, 2020. There is no cost. Proof of age, such as a birth certificate, is required, along with written parental consent on the entry form.

The winners of the local competition will advance to the district finals, and from there to the regional and state competitions. For more information, call Dan Dillon at 845-265-3802 or Bob Flaherty at 845-265-3191.