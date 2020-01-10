Beacon Obituaries

Barbara Cruver (1936-2020)

Barbara M. Cruver, 83, a resident of Beacon since 1962 and formerly of Brooklyn, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie.

She was born in Brooklyn on May 17, 1936, the son of Michael and Grace (Sassano) Guarneri. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and for many years worked as a record clerk for the VA Medical Center in Castle Point.

On August 10, 1979, she married Robert Cruver in Newburgh. He died in 2018.

Barbara is survived by her children: Debra Silvestri (Donald) of Wappingers Falls; Thomas Lane (Ann) of Pine Bush; and William Lane of Pinellas Park, Florida; her stepson, Stanley Cruver of Indiana; her grandchildren: Matthew Silvestri (Dina), Dana Lahey (Cole), Kory Lane, Weston Lane, Thomas Lane (Toni), Vincent Silvestri, Chastity Lane Masterson, Stephanie Lane, and Karla Silvestri; her great-grandchildren: Natalia, Angelo, Antonio, Ellliana, Maria, Brooklyn, Wesito, Tommy, Anthony, Dominick, Maliyah, and Kayson; her sister, Ninfa Colangelo; and her sisters-in-law, Regina Guarneri and Josephine Guarneri.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson St., in Fishkill, with interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.

Memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org).

Barbara Delahay (1940-2020)

Barbara E. Delahay, 79, of Brookfield, Connecticut, and formerly of Glenham, died Jan, 7, 2020 at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by her family. She moved to Connecticut 15 years ago to live closer to her grandchildren.

Born in Syracuse on Dec. 2, 1940, she was the daughter of Lewis and Anna Mae (Hess) Bicknell. On Aug. 26, 1961, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married George Delahay. He died in 1997.

Barbara enjoyed working outside of her home as a bookkeeper and legal secretary but her passion was spending time with her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her children, Goerge Delahay (Elizabeth) of Fishkill and Patricia Smith (Thomas) of Bethel, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Thomas, Steven and Brooke Smith; a sister, Joanne Selage of Hopewell Junction; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Chuck Theiss, Joyce and Pete Carroll, and Karen Cook.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. A funeral service will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Thomas Egan (1955-2020)

Thomas Anthony Egan Sr., 64, of Beacon, died Jan. 5, 2020 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

Born Nov. 16, 1955, in Yonkers, he was the son of Gerald and Shirley (Hellgren) Egan. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1974 and worked as an electrician for 30 years as a member of the Local No. 3 I.B.E.W. (Queens). He retired in 2008. On Nov. 15, 1986, he married Christy Addie in Carteret, New Jersey.

Thomas enjoyed working around the house and his yard and spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren knew him as “Poppy.”

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Tracy Egan of Beacon; Tommy Egan Jr. (Jamie) of Hyde Park; and Kevin Egan (fiancé Alyssa Kessler) of Beacon; his grandchildren: Kyle, Lucy and Ryan; his brothers, Jeffrey Egan (Annie), Gerald Egan and Andrew Egan; a sister-in-law, Donna Lurker; a brother-in-law, Art Addie (Corinne).

A funeral service was held on Jan. 9 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Mary Mazzacone (1926-2020)

Mary C. Mazzacone, 93, died Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Highland Falls, the daughter of William and Mary (Schultz) Moore. On Sept. 19, 1940, she married Michael Mazzacone at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon. He died in 1994.

Mary worked for Sonotone in Cold Spring, IBM in East Fishkill and Tuck Tape in Middletown, from which she retired in 1979. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim – St. John the Evangelist Church and was also involved with several clubs, including St. Francis of Assisi.

She is survived by her children, Mary DeNicolais of Wappingers Falls, Michael Mazzacone (Lisa) of Hyde Park, Paul Mazzacone of Fishkill and John Mazzacone (Gloria) of Hopewell Junction, as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her siblings, Billy Moore of Stony Point, Ellen Zimmerman of Highland, Rose Richardson of Boston and Shirley Gilliam of Mississippi.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Denver Mendoza

Denver Abreu Mendoza, a newborn, died Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Denver was the son of Felix Abreu and Mevis Mendoza. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Maria Mendoza, and his paternal grandparents, Jorge Abreu and Rosalva Tavares.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., followed by burial at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Patti Schnetzler (1946-2020)

Patti L. Schnetzler, 73, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Jan. 8, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Patti was born Aug. 9, 1946, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Henry and Myrtle (Watkins) De Mint. On Sept. 24, 1966, she married Robert Schnetzler. Patti was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam era, from 1964 to 1966. Before her retirement, she worked as a certified nurse’s aide.

In addition to her husband, Patti is survived by her children, Tamara Schnetzler, James Schnetzler (Shannon), Robert Schnetzler (Ninette) and Stephen Schnetzler (Jennifer); 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her siblings: Warren, Sharon, Debbie and Cathy.

Funeral services were private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).