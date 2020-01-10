Mary O’Rourke (1930-2020)

Mary E. (Delaney) O’Rourke, 89, died Jan. 7, 2020, in Saddle River, New Jersey. Among her survivors are two sons who are longtime residents of Garrison.

She was born in June 1930 in the Bronx. After earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hunter College in New York City and a master’s degree in library science from William Patterson University, Mary worked for 30 years as a librarian in the Nyack Public School District. She was married for 65 years to Raymond J. O’Rourke.

She is survived by her children, Raymond J. O’Rourke Jr. (Patricia) and James O’Rourke (Lisa), both of Garrison, Elizabeth O’Sullivan (Timothy) of Tuxedo Park and Christopher O’Rourke (Geralyn) of Pearl River, as well as 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on Jan. 10 at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Nanuet, with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla. Memorial donations may be made to Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River (villamarieclaire.org).