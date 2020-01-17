The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Women’s March

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. St. Mary’s Lawn

1 Chestnut St.

A group will hold a rally and then walk to the Metro-North station to see off those who are attending the Women’s March in New York City.

MON 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration & Parade

BEACON

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Springfield Baptist Church

8 Mattie Cooper Square

cityofbeacon.org

Following a free community breakfast at 8 a.m. and opening session at 9:30 a.m., the 42nd annual singing parade and civil rights march will begin at 9:45 a.m. A dinner and recognition ceremony starts at 11 a.m., and the celebration service led by Rev. Dr. Ronald O. Perry Sr. begins at 1 p.m. with the Southern Dutchess Coalition choir.

MON 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Family Celebration

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Gwen Laster Quartet will perform with Laster on violin, Art Labriola on keyboards, Damon Bank on bass and J. Marcus Brooks playing drums. Free

TUES 21

Declare a Climate Emergency

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. County Legislature Building

22 Market St. | https://facebook.com/midhudsonsunrise

Mid-Hudson Valley Sunrise is organizing people to attend the Dutchess County Legislature meeting and demand that lawmakers declare a climate emergency, ban new fossil fuel projects and get to zero emissions by 2030.

SAT 25

Sandy Galef Town Hall

GARRISON

10 a.m. – Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will discuss newly passed election reforms and local issues, including the decommissioning plan for Indian Point Energy Center, education funding and the 2020 census.

SAT 25

A Walk in the Winter Woods

FORT MONTGOMERY

1 p.m. Fort Montgomery Historic Site

690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134

nysparks.com

Take a virtual hike through local woods with educator Peter Cutul, whose slide lecture and armchair ramble will scale icy mountains, cross frozen lakes, and make discoveries of natural interest. Find out who’s active in the winter woods and some of the signs they leave behind. Free

SAT 25

Robert Burns Supper

GARRISON

7 p.m. Highlands Country Club

955 Route 9D | hhpb.org

The Hudson Highlands Pipe Band’s annual event includes a Scottish dinner, whisky toasts and dancing to the T. McCann Band. Cost: $140

SUN 26

Firefighter Memorial Service

BEACON

7:30 a.m. St. John’s Church

31 Willow St. | 845-489-6130

This annual memorial service for late members of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. No. 1 will be followed by breakfast at the firehouse.

SUN 26

Funeral March for Species Lost to Climate Change

BEACON

2 p.m. Beacon Post Office

369 Main St.

xrhudsonhighlands.wixsite.com/xrhh

Organized by Extinction Rebellion Hudson Highlands, the march will draw attention to the extinction of species due to climate change.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 20

Community Skating

HYDE PARK

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Roller Magic

4178 Albany Post Road

Join Hudson Highlands Girl Scout Troops 2505 and 1405 for a morning of roller-skating. Cost: $8 ($10 for scouts, includes patch)

SAT 25

StarLab

CORNWALL

10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Kids ages 4 and older can step inside an inflatable planetarium and learn how to identify the major constellations and stars while hearing Native American and Greek stories of how they were created. Bring a pillow or blanket. Cost: $15 ($10 members)

VISUAL ART

SAT 18

Cell Phone App Workshop

BEACON

10:30 a.m. RiverWinds Gallery

172 Main St. | 845-838-2880

riverwindsgallery.com

Learn from Mary Ann Glass in this two-hour class how to use some of the most powerful phone apps to correct, enhance and transform your images. iPhones/iPads/Androids and all levels welcome. Registration required. Cost: $50 ($35 returnees)

SAT 18

Winter Weekend

NEW WINDSOR

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

Enjoy the art center’s outdoor sculptures during limited weekend openings. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 children and teens, free under age 4 and members)

SAT 18

Art is Elementary

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This fourth annual exhibit of artwork by eight students from each of the Beacon district’s elementary schools — J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue — was organized by teachers Sallie Farkas, Cathy Pezzo and Susan Wurtz. Through Feb. 1.

SUN 19

Curator Talk: Donald Alter

BEACON

3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore, curators of an exhibit of Alter’s paintings, will discuss the late artist’s work and life. The snow date is SUN 26.

SAT 25

Matt Frieburghaus & Doug Navarra

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In Divergent Boundaries, Frieburghaus exhibits digital media, video and sound works recorded during trips to Iceland. In Presence 2.0, Navarra shows works on paper using reconstructed vintage documents as a starting point.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 18

Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Vincent Dacquino will discuss his book on the legends of Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny, and how they may have left behind spiritual residue. Cost: $10 (free for members)

SUN 19

Deciding Together

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

As part of the library’s annual celebration to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mildred Solomon, president of the Garrison-based Hastings Center, will speak about the center’s work to counter the effects of polarization in federal policies on science, health and civil rights. Bring a dish for a potluck that begins at 6 p.m.

SAT 25

Spring Street Reading Series

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Atlas Studios | 11 Spring St.

845-391-8855 | atlasnewburgh.com

Mercedes Roffe, Pierre Joris and Charles Stein will read their writing and discuss their experiences translating other’s work and having their work translated.

MUSIC

SAT 18

Top Brass

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Cadet Chapel | 722 Derussy Road

845-938-2308 | westpoint.edu

The Concert Band Brass and Percussion, led by guest conductor Robert Ponto, will perform works by Bach, Brahms and Holst. Free

SAT 18

R.J. Storm and Old School Bluegrass Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

rjstorm.bpt.me

The band is known for its energetic and engaging performances. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SAT 18

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Music from the Woodstock era. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 19

From Senegal to Seeger

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Michael Miles will perform his one-man tribute to Pete Seeger with a narrative concert that includes protest songs and banjo. Proceeds will benefit the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 24

Buffalo Stack

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The bluesy roots rockers are reminiscent of their heroes, The Band. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 25

James Carney, Richard Bonnet & Melvin Bauer

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

jamescarney.bpt.me

Carney, a Brooklyn-based pianist, keyboardist and composer, will be joined by French guitarist Richard Bonnet and Belgian drummer Melvin Bauer for a jazz program. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 26

Danny Driver

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle’s Piano Festival, Driver’s program will include Beethoven’s Hammerklavier, along with works by Ravel, Deirdre McKay and Betsy Jolas. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

Disney’s Frozen (Kids)

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-350-2722

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Three casts of young performers will present an abridged version of the popular film about an ice princess. Also SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($5 children)

SAT 18

Hudson Highlands Poetry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The latest installment of the series will feature Sean Singer reading from his collection, Honey & Smoke, and Iain Pollack from Ghost, like a Place. Free

FRI 24

Blind Tiger Improv

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-431-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The comedy troupe includes Brian Bagot, Jillian Kermani, Carrie Loveland, Elisabeth Preisinger, Jeff O’Leary, Tim Trewhella and Michael Short. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

FRI 24

John Pizzi

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Friday Night Joker’s series will feature Pizzi in a one-man show of comedy, magic and ventriloquism. Cost: $25

CIVIC

TUES 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 21

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 21

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org