The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Women’s March
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. St. Mary’s Lawn
1 Chestnut St.
A group will hold a rally and then walk to the Metro-North station to see off those who are attending the Women’s March in New York City.
MON 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration & Parade
BEACON
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Springfield Baptist Church
8 Mattie Cooper Square
cityofbeacon.org
Following a free community breakfast at 8 a.m. and opening session at 9:30 a.m., the 42nd annual singing parade and civil rights march will begin at 9:45 a.m. A dinner and recognition ceremony starts at 11 a.m., and the celebration service led by Rev. Dr. Ronald O. Perry Sr. begins at 1 p.m. with the Southern Dutchess Coalition choir.
MON 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Family Celebration
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Gwen Laster Quartet will perform with Laster on violin, Art Labriola on keyboards, Damon Bank on bass and J. Marcus Brooks playing drums. Free
TUES 21
Declare a Climate Emergency
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. County Legislature Building
22 Market St. | https://facebook.com/midhudsonsunrise
Mid-Hudson Valley Sunrise is organizing people to attend the Dutchess County Legislature meeting and demand that lawmakers declare a climate emergency, ban new fossil fuel projects and get to zero emissions by 2030.
SAT 25
Sandy Galef Town Hall
GARRISON
10 a.m. – Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will discuss newly passed election reforms and local issues, including the decommissioning plan for Indian Point Energy Center, education funding and the 2020 census.
SAT 25
A Walk in the Winter Woods
FORT MONTGOMERY
1 p.m. Fort Montgomery Historic Site
690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134
nysparks.com
Take a virtual hike through local woods with educator Peter Cutul, whose slide lecture and armchair ramble will scale icy mountains, cross frozen lakes, and make discoveries of natural interest. Find out who’s active in the winter woods and some of the signs they leave behind. Free
SAT 25
Robert Burns Supper
GARRISON
7 p.m. Highlands Country Club
955 Route 9D | hhpb.org
The Hudson Highlands Pipe Band’s annual event includes a Scottish dinner, whisky toasts and dancing to the T. McCann Band. Cost: $140
SUN 26
Firefighter Memorial Service
BEACON
7:30 a.m. St. John’s Church
31 Willow St. | 845-489-6130
This annual memorial service for late members of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. No. 1 will be followed by breakfast at the firehouse.
SUN 26
Funeral March for Species Lost to Climate Change
BEACON
2 p.m. Beacon Post Office
369 Main St.
xrhudsonhighlands.wixsite.com/xrhh
Organized by Extinction Rebellion Hudson Highlands, the march will draw attention to the extinction of species due to climate change.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 20
Community Skating
HYDE PARK
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Roller Magic
4178 Albany Post Road
Join Hudson Highlands Girl Scout Troops 2505 and 1405 for a morning of roller-skating. Cost: $8 ($10 for scouts, includes patch)
SAT 25
StarLab
CORNWALL
10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Kids ages 4 and older can step inside an inflatable planetarium and learn how to identify the major constellations and stars while hearing Native American and Greek stories of how they were created. Bring a pillow or blanket. Cost: $15 ($10 members)
VISUAL ART
SAT 18
Cell Phone App Workshop
BEACON
10:30 a.m. RiverWinds Gallery
172 Main St. | 845-838-2880
riverwindsgallery.com
Learn from Mary Ann Glass in this two-hour class how to use some of the most powerful phone apps to correct, enhance and transform your images. iPhones/iPads/Androids and all levels welcome. Registration required. Cost: $50 ($35 returnees)
SAT 18
Winter Weekend
NEW WINDSOR
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Storm King
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
Enjoy the art center’s outdoor sculptures during limited weekend openings. Cost: $18 ($15 seniors, $8 children and teens, free under age 4 and members)
SAT 18
Art is Elementary
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This fourth annual exhibit of artwork by eight students from each of the Beacon district’s elementary schools — J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue — was organized by teachers Sallie Farkas, Cathy Pezzo and Susan Wurtz. Through Feb. 1.
SUN 19
Curator Talk: Donald Alter
BEACON
3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Harald Plochberger and Tony Moore, curators of an exhibit of Alter’s paintings, will discuss the late artist’s work and life. The snow date is SUN 26.
SAT 25
Matt Frieburghaus & Doug Navarra
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In Divergent Boundaries, Frieburghaus exhibits digital media, video and sound works recorded during trips to Iceland. In Presence 2.0, Navarra shows works on paper using reconstructed vintage documents as a starting point.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Vincent Dacquino will discuss his book on the legends of Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny, and how they may have left behind spiritual residue. Cost: $10 (free for members)
SUN 19
Deciding Together
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
As part of the library’s annual celebration to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mildred Solomon, president of the Garrison-based Hastings Center, will speak about the center’s work to counter the effects of polarization in federal policies on science, health and civil rights. Bring a dish for a potluck that begins at 6 p.m.
SAT 25
Spring Street Reading Series
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Atlas Studios | 11 Spring St.
845-391-8855 | atlasnewburgh.com
Mercedes Roffe, Pierre Joris and Charles Stein will read their writing and discuss their experiences translating other’s work and having their work translated.
MUSIC
SAT 18
Top Brass
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Cadet Chapel | 722 Derussy Road
845-938-2308 | westpoint.edu
The Concert Band Brass and Percussion, led by guest conductor Robert Ponto, will perform works by Bach, Brahms and Holst. Free
SAT 18
R.J. Storm and Old School Bluegrass Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
rjstorm.bpt.me
The band is known for its energetic and engaging performances. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SAT 18
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Music from the Woodstock era. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 19
From Senegal to Seeger
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Michael Miles will perform his one-man tribute to Pete Seeger with a narrative concert that includes protest songs and banjo. Proceeds will benefit the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 24
Buffalo Stack
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The bluesy roots rockers are reminiscent of their heroes, The Band. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 25
James Carney, Richard Bonnet & Melvin Bauer
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
jamescarney.bpt.me
Carney, a Brooklyn-based pianist, keyboardist and composer, will be joined by French guitarist Richard Bonnet and Belgian drummer Melvin Bauer for a jazz program. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 26
Danny Driver
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle’s Piano Festival, Driver’s program will include Beethoven’s Hammerklavier, along with works by Ravel, Deirdre McKay and Betsy Jolas. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
Disney’s Frozen (Kids)
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-350-2722
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Three casts of young performers will present an abridged version of the popular film about an ice princess. Also SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($5 children)
SAT 18
Hudson Highlands Poetry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The latest installment of the series will feature Sean Singer reading from his collection, Honey & Smoke, and Iain Pollack from Ghost, like a Place. Free
FRI 24
Blind Tiger Improv
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-431-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The comedy troupe includes Brian Bagot, Jillian Kermani, Carrie Loveland, Elisabeth Preisinger, Jeff O’Leary, Tim Trewhella and Michael Short. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
FRI 24
John Pizzi
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Friday Night Joker’s series will feature Pizzi in a one-man show of comedy, magic and ventriloquism. Cost: $25
CIVIC
TUES 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 21
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 21
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org