Varsity Round-up

Boys’ Basketball

Beacon picked up win No. 4 on Monday (Jan. 13) with a 61-57 decision over visiting Hendrick Hudson. Shane Green had 13 points and Quazir Hayes added 12, while Adrian Davis had 11 and Tristen Reid scored 10 to lead the Bulldogs (4-10).

“The game was a total battle,” said Coach Scott Timpano. “Every time we play them, it’s back and forth. We made enough plays in the fourth to overcome some early mistakes, and we didn’t have any turnovers in the fourth. That ended up being the difference.”

The team’s scheduled game on Jan. 15 against Lourdes was postponed; tonight (Jan. 17) the Bulldogs travel to Haldane for the Battle of the Tunnel. The schools, who last played during the 2011-12 season, with Beacon posting a 68-50 win, hope to make it an annual event. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m.

Haldane improved its season mark to 8-2 on Tuesday (Jan. 14) with a 73-40 road win over Pawling. Sophomore Soren Holmbo led the way with 22 points, senior Mame Diba added 14 and freshman Matteo Cervone had 11.

“It was great to have Soren and Matteo play the way they did off the bench,” Coach Joe Virgadamo said. “That was Soren’s best game and he took it over as soon as he came in. He was 7-for-7 from the field, with three 3s.”

After playing Beacon, the Blue Devils will host Yonkers Montessori Academy on Tuesday (Jan. 21) at 5 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Beacon (6-6), which had a 10-day break, will travel to Hendrick Hudson tonight (Jan. 17) and host Kennedy on Wednesday (Jan. 22).

Boys’ Swimming

Beacon improved to 8-1 with a victory over Nyack (94-72) but fell to 8-3 with losses to Yorktown-Somers (95-81) and Pelham, 96-74. It travels to Lourdes today (Jan. 17) and finishes the season hosting Mount Vernon on Jan. 21.

Bowling

The Beacon boys’ team fell to Arlington, 5-2, while the girls’ team defeated Arlington, 7-10, behind a strong performance by Allison Bierce.