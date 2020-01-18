Letter: Earthquake in PR

On Jan. 7, the south-central coast of Puerto Rico, around Ponce, suffered a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. One death was reported, along with massive property damage. The capital, San Juan, lost power for 36 hours, as did Rincón, where my husband and I have a vacation home.

Today there are still areas without electricity, especially in the south and central highlands. Many friends and family from the Hudson Valley have contacted us to inquire about our well-being, area and property, and we appreciate your concern. Contact your favorite charity to make a donation. Many islanders are only just recovering from Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Wilma Feliciano, Beacon