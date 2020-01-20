Beacon Obituaries

Daisy Bowen (1928-2020)

Daisy M. Bowen, 91, of Beacon, and formerly of Wurtsboro, died Jan. 12, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh.

Daisy was born Dec. 28, 1928, in Plymouth, Virginia, the daughter of John and Lillian (Morton) Childress. She married David Bowen, who died in 1987. She worked as a waitress until her retirement.

Daisy is survived by two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

A funeral service was held at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home in in Wurtsboro on Jan. 20, followed by interment at Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spring Valley.



Maggie Cruz (1968-2020)

Margarita “Maggie” Cruz, 51, a longtime Beacon resident, died Jan. 16, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh.

Margarita was born May 31, 1968, in New York City, the daughter of Luis Cruz and Andrea Vasquez.

Maggie was a great cook who loved to prepare meals, according to her family. She also had a great sense of humor.

Besides her mother, Maggie is survived by her children: Luis Manuel Oquendo, Keyshla Oquendo (Ariel Sosa) and Luis Edgardo Perdomo; her grandchildren, Yareliz Sosa, Nayali Sosa, Yariel Sosa, Jaylinda Oquendo, Abimael Pinero, Abisael Ayalla and Evisiel Ayalla; her brothers, Ricardo Cruz, Tommy Cruz and Johnny Cruz; and her sisters, Evelyn Cruz, Carmen Rodriguez and Iris Cruz.

A funeral service was held Jan. 20 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9 in Fishkill.

Bettie Geysen (1931-2020)

Bettie J. Geysen, 88, died on Jan. 11, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Bettie was born Dec. 4, 1931, the daughter of James Humphreys and Helen Taylor. She married Charles Geysen on Feb. 2, 1977.

In addition to her husband, Bettie is survived by her children: Patricia Porcaro (Nicholas); Joanne Pesano (Donald); Gloria Gerard (Kevin Morales); George Geysen; and Ronald Geysen (Eileen); her grandchildren: Richard Minard, Lindsay Welch, Lauren Porcaro, Charles Geysen, Daniel Geysen, Brian Geysen, Timothy Geysen and Nathan Gerard; her sister, Millie Dammier; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Jean Kalbfus (1966-2020)

Jean A. Kalbfus, 54, a lifelong Beacon and Wappinger resident, died Jan. 16, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Jean was born Jan. 14, 1966, in Beacon, the daughter of George and Janet (Wilson) Greggo. On June 4, 1988, in Fishkill, she married Robert Kalbfus. Jean worked as a construction flagger for more than 20 years for Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

Along with her husband and parents, Jean is survived by her son, Jonathan Kalbfus (Allison); her siblings:, John Greggo, James Greggo and Jo-Anne Hockler (William); her mother-in-law, Mary Anne Kalbfus; her sisters-in-law, Marti and Shari and their children; and her godmother, Catherine Posa.

Family and friends will gather from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon, where a service will be offered at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

Ed Link (1930-2020)

Edward Thomas Link, 89, of Beacon, died Jan. 11, 2020.

He was born in Sussex, New Jersey, on Sept. 26, 1930, the son of Edward and Anna Link, and raised and worked on his family’s dairy farm until his early 20s. On Dec. 6, 1953, he married Helen Henry, and the couple settled in Beacon.

Ed worked for the farm at Matteawan State Correctional Facility and then transitioned into a new trade in its carpenters’ shop. After 20 years with the state, he retired and became the lead carpenter of facilities maintenance at Brunetto Cheese Manufacturing Co. in Beacon. After 10 years with Brunetto, he founded Link Construction.

Ed is survived by his sons, David Link and Gregg Link; his son-in-law, Michael Dougherty; and his siblings: Marion Gillis, Charles Link, Franklin Link and Kathleen Kattermann.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Sara Dougherty (Ray), Mary Sourdiff (James), Cassidy Gerhardt (Matt), Eric Link (Narissa), Emily Link and Rachel Stephens (Andru DeMers); his great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Matthew and Bradley Sourdiff; and Ariel and Lea Supple; and his great-great-grandchildren, Braelyn Link, Kennedy Supple and Miana Walker.

Rick Monroe (1949-2020)

Elliott R. “Rick” Monroe” Jr., 70, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Jan. 14, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Wayne, New Jersey.

Rick was born in Cold Spring on Nov. 1, 1949, the son of Elliott Monroe and Marjorie Butler. He graduated in 1968 from Beacon High School and earned an associate’s degree in computer programming from Orange County Community College.

Rick worked as a programmer for 15 years at Electronic Tabulating Corp. in Newburgh, then later worked for Alfa LaVal in Poughkeepsie and the Grolier and Scholastic publishing companies in Danbury, Connecticut. He retired from Scholastic in 2010 and worked part-time at Target in Poughkeepsie until 2014.

On Sept. 18, 1971, Rick married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Dross, at St. John Evangelist Church in Beacon.

His family said Rick had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a funny story about work, family vacations, the firehouse or Walmart. He loved going on family vacations, whether it was to Disney World or just tent camping and sitting by the fire in Lake George. He was also a Giants fan, remaining loyal even when the team were losing.

Rick received his 50-year member award from Beacon Engine Co. No. 1 in October. When he was recently asked what accomplishment he was most proud of in his life he smiled and said, “That’s a no-brainer: My family.”

Along with his wife, Rick is survived by his children: Heather Hulse (Steve) of Beacon, Holly Rivera (David) of Hyde Park and Richard Monroe of Beacon; five grandchildren, Anthony Monroe (Emily), Stevie and Tyler Hulse and Emma and David Rivera; and two great-grandchildren, Ariel and Joshua Monroe.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 18 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment at the Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), the American Heart Association (heart.org) or the American Lung Association (lung.org).