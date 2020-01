Preparing for April 26 concert

The Putnam Symphony Orchestra has openings for musicians in cello, violin, bassoon, bass clarinet, trombone, baritone and percussion, as well as other sections.

Rehearsals for its April 26 concert begin Jan. 29 and continue weekly on Wednesday evenings at Brewster High School. The repertoire will be developed around the theme of “The Road to Tokyo — Music of the Olympics.” Contact conductor Christine Smith at putnamsymphony@verizon.net or 845-228-4167.