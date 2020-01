What will help you make it through the 55 winter days left?

“Staying active outdoors. It’s just beautiful, and it toughens you up.” ~Phil Heffernan, Cold Spring

“Snowboarding. For me, a day of snowboarding is like a summer’s day at the beach.” ~Taylor Del Villar, Beacon

“The fact that I’ll celebrate my 15th birthday on Feb. 29!” ~Sandy Endres, Garrison