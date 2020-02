Where is Super Bowl LIV on your priority list?

“Pretty low. I don’t care for either team, and I didn’t bet anything.” ~Rob Runcie, Cold Spring

“It should be a good game. I grew up in the Bay area. Go 49ers!” ~Doug Berman, Beacon

“It’s probably a negative number on my list. Don’t know who’s playing. Don’t care.” ~Hailey Reynolds, Beacon