Beacon Varsity Roundup

Boys’ Basketball

Beacon picked up a 49–45 victory on Tuesday (Feb. 4) at Peekskill behind a 17-point, 13-rebound effort from senior forward Quazir Hayes. Tristen Reid added 11 points, and Shane Green had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Bulldogs were up by 12 points at halftime but Peekskill (9-9) fought back. “Ian Bautista came up big for us,” said Coach Scott Timpano. “He had seven rebounds and three huge charges. Kam Torres also played his butt off, and Quazir was a monster on the boards.“

On Saturday (Feb. 1), the Bulldogs dropped a 58-55 decision to Red Hook at Dutchess Community College.

Beacon (8-12) closed out its regular season on Thursday (Feb. 6) at home with a 61-49 league win over Lourdes (12-7).

According to projections by sports writer Kevin Delaney Jr. (KDJblog.com), No. 17 Beacon should play at No. 16 Peekskill on Feb. 15 in a tournament qualifier.

Girls’ Basketball

Beacon dropped two games last week, falling to Poughkeepsie, 44-40, on the road, and Hendrick Hudson, 58-30, at home.

The Bulldogs (7-12) will end their regular season on Monday (Feb. 10) hosting Nyack (3-15) at 4:30 p.m. Beacon is ranked No. 19 of 20 teams that will qualify for the Class A sectional tournament and are projected by Delaney to play at No. 14 John Jay Cross River (9-9) on Feb. 15 in a tournament qualifier.

Boys’ Swimming

Beacon finished fourth of 12 teams in the conference championships, behind Pelham, a combined Peekskill-Croton-Hendrick Hudson team, and Lourdes.

David Paschal took fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle; Stephen Quintero was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and second in the 200-yard freestyle; and James Patino was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke. The 200-yard freestyle relay team finished second and the 400-yard freestyle relay team was third. At the Section 1 championships, Quintero took 10th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.97.

Bowling

The boys’ and girls’ teams each defeated Poughkeepsie on Feb. 2, 7-0. The girls’ sectional team and individual tournament begins on Feb. 10 and the boys’ on Feb. 11, both at Fishkill Bowl.

Boys’ Soccer

Freshman Derek Bilyeu, who won All League honors this past season for the Bulldogs and also plays for the Westchester Flames travel club, was one of 72 players selected nationwide to attend a three-day United Soccer League camp in April in Birmingham, Alabama. The selection came as a result of his play in the National Super Y League last summer and the league’s North American finals in December in Tampa.