Haldane Junior Nearly Aces SAT

In top 1 percent of 2.2 million test-takers

Douglas Donaghy, a junior at Haldane High School, scored 1550 of a possible 1600 points on the Scholastic Aptitude Test administered by the College Board for use with higher-education applications.

More than 2.2 million students take the SAT each year, according to the College Board. The score put Donaghy among the top 1 percent; only 7 percent of students score more than 1400 and only a few hundred students achieve a perfect score.

When asked for advice, Donaghy said in a statement: “Go with your gut. The test is way too long to just sit and stare at one question. Chances are if you thought one answer was right the first time, you’re probably right.

“Also, if you’re stuck on a question, pick an answer and mark that question. That way, when you’re done with that section and there’s still time, you can go back and work on it. Other than that, just make sure you’re well-rested on test day.”