Raphael Kosek will serve another term

Raphael Kosek, appointed last year as the Dutchess County poet laureate, will serve another one-year term.

County Executive Marc Molinaro re-appointed the Hopewell Junction resident, who will continue organizing readings and events, beginning with Molinaro’s 2020 State of the County address on Feb. 20 in Hyde Park.

Nominations for the 2021 poet laureate will be accepted by Arts Mid-Hudson beginning this summer.