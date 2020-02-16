Clearwater to Scale Back Music Festival

Will only admit 529 people on each day

After losing $190,000 on the Great Hudson River Revival in 2019, Clearwater said it would scale back its annual music festival this summer.

The organization said in a statement it will rename the event the Clearwater Community Celebration and cap attendance each day at 529 people, including musicians and volunteers. The event is scheduled for June 20 and 21 at Croton Point Park.

The festival drew 7,600 people in 2018 and 4,500 in 2019, when it rained on the second day. It was canceled in 2016 by Clearwater, which is based in Beacon.

Clearwater has created a waiting list for its supporters at bit.ly/clearwater-request, noting that priority will be given to members. The nonprofit said it hopes to again stage a full-scale Great Hudson River Revival in 2021.