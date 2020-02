Are you savoring the mild winter or fretting over global warming?

“I’m fine with it. Hunter Mountain today had no snow but they make tons of it.” ~Bryan Conklin, Beacon

“I’m enjoying the weather but we lost seven of our eight beehives at Stonykill Farm due to climate change.” ~Kaetlyn Stamper, Beacon

“The groundhog saw his shadow; let’s get along with spring.” ~Lou Thorpe, Cold Spring