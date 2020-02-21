The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.
COMMUNITY
SAT 22
Community Soup-Making
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. More Good
383 Main St. | commongroundfarm.org
Home cooks will be able to make soup in support of Soup4Greens using a professional kitchen. Email market@commongroundfarm.org to participate. The soup will be sold at the Beacon Farmer’s Market on SUN 23 as a fundraiser for matching federal food assistance dollars for the community.
SAT 22
Intro to Beekeeping
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Learn how to care for a hive. Cost: $45
SAT 22
Renegades Game Day Job Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 2 pm. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-009
hvrenegades.com
Bring a resume and identification to interview for summer jobs during Hudson Valley Renegades baseball games.
SAT 22
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnm.org
Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; or the Maple Lane tours, at noon and 3 p.m., include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 23 and weekends through March 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)
SAT 22
Solar Gathering at the Farm
PHILIPSTOWN
3 – 5 p.m. Glynwood Farm
363 Glynwood Road
hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com
Join Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea and representatives from Hudson Valley Community Power to learn more about enrolling in the solar option, which will generate funding for the town’s Refrigerant Management Program.
SAT 22
Roaring ’20s Costume Ball
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. St. Rocco Society
26 S. Chestnut St.
beaconopenstudios.org
At this annual fundraiser for Beacon Open Studios, dress for the 1920s and enjoy food and drinks, raffle prizes and swinging music from Tony DePaolo and The Beacontonians. Cost: $35
SUN 23
Party for Your Mental Health
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Members of the Sikotabs Art Project will read from their new picture book on coping with depression, Sometimes It’s OK to Always be Sad. There will also be music from Tony DePaolo, Judith Tulloch, The Costellos, Russell St. George and Luv Dot Gov. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Cost: $20 donation
SAT 29
Polar Fest
WEST POINT
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Victor Constant Ski Area
732 Victor Constant Road
845-938-8810
westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/victor-constant-ski-area
The annual festival includes skiing, snowboarding, a paintball relay, live music and food. Cost: $19 to $40
SUN 1
Gardening for the Birds and Bees
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Kim Eierman, author of The Pollinator Victory Garden, Philipstown Garden Club members and Master Gardeners will discuss ways to create supportive habitats.
SUN 1
Clearwater Gala
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9
845-265-8080 x7119 | clearwater.org
Tom Chapin will be honored on his 75th birthday for his environmental advocacy during this annual fundraiser for the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater. Cost: $250
TALKS & TOURS
THURS 27
Bail Reform Forum
POUGHKEEPSIE
6:30 p.m. Boardman Road Library
141 Boardman Road | dcpaa.org
This forum, organized by the Dutchess County Progressive Action Alliance and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Poughkeepsie, will include speakers from the New York Civil Liberties Union, the Dutchess County Public Defenders’ Office and other organizations on a newly enacted state law that reduced the number of suspects who can be detained before trial.
THURS 27
Stop the Money Pipeline
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Activist Krystal Ford will connect the roles of banks with the climate crisis and suggest ways consumers can influence them.
SAT 29
Bail Reform Forum
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. will share his views on the new state law.
SUN 1
Cultivating Active Hope
PHILIPSTOWN
1:30 p.m. Cheerful Strength
3182 Route 9
Organized by Hudson Highlands Extinction Rebellion, and using Joanna Macy’s The Work That Reconnects as a guide, this four-hour workshop will explore how to channel sorrow over the climate crisis into change. Cost: $40 to $95
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 22
Black History: The Puppet Show
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Putnam Valley Library
30 Oscawana Lake Road
845-528-3242
bookwhen.com/putnamvalleylibrary
JD Lawrence and his puppeteers will tell the story of a young girl exploring her African-American roots with her grandfather. Free
SAT 22
Middle School Night
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation Center
107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618
philipstownrecreation.com
Philipstown residents in grades 6 to 8 are invited to play games in the tournament room and sports in the gym. If the ice skating rink is not open, there will be a showing of Detective Pikachu. Concessions will be available. Cost: $5
THURS 27
Paint Your Own Tote
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Personalize a canvas reusable bag. For ages 11 and older. Supplies provided. Registration required. Free
FRI 28
Free Solo
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
As part of the ongoing Reel Life Film Series for middle and high school students, the library will screen this 2018 documentary about an attempt by Alex Honnold to become the first person to climb the 900-meter vertical face of El Capitan with no cables. Filmmaker and amateur climber Dana Bol and climbing guide Doug Ferguson will answer questions following the film. Pizza will be served. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 22
Hudson Valley Gospel Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
dutchesstourism.com/ticketinfo
This festival will include concerts by Everett Drake, Edwin Sutton, the Livingstone College Gospel Choir and others, as well as workshops, a Gospel Walk Through History and a hat parade. Also SUN 23. Cost: $50 to $125
SAT 22
Strange Loops
BEACON
4 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The Schroeder Umansky Duo will perform music for violin and cello by Zoltán Kodály, Michael Ippolito and Caroline Shaw. Presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Free
SAT 22
The Smithereens
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
After 40 years and 17 albums, the band’s latest is Covers, which features songs originally recorded by other acts. Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms will be the guest vocalist following the death of Pat DiNizio. Cost: $29 to $59
FRI 28
Joseph Arthur
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The storytelling singer will be playing songs from his new release, Come Back World. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 29
Lez Zeppelin
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band will play the Physical Graffiti album. Cost: $20 to $49
SAT 29
Cherish the Ladies
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grammy-nominated Irish-American group is celebrating its fourth decade. Cost: $40 ($45 door)
SUN 1
Lincoln Trio
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The Grammy nominees from Chicago will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Their program includes a Beethoven piano trio and a work by composer Debra Kaye. Cost: $30 ($10 students)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 22
Hudson Highlands Poetry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Carla Carlson, A. Anupama and Joseph Fasano will read their work as part of this ongoing series.
SAT 22
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
miraculousjourney.bpt.me
In this Hudson Valley Theatre Initiative production of Kate DiCamillo’s novel, a vain but fragile toy rabbit learns about love. Suitable for ages 8 and older. Also SUN 23. Cost: $15 ($10 children)
TUES 25
The Help
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a Southern-inspired food or beverage to add to the shared meal during this screening of the 2011 film as part of the library’s Edible Flicks series.
FRI 28
Brother Outsider
BEACON
7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
50 Liberty St.
moviesthatmatterbeacon.org
This 2003 documentary, which will be shown as part of the Movies That Matter series, follows civil-rights activist Bayard Rustin, who over 60 years formulated many of the strategies that propelled the movement. Because he was openly gay, however, he worked mostly behind the scenes. Free
FRI 28
Sebastian Maniscalco
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 & 9:30 p.m.
Mid-Hudson Civic Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
The comedian bridges the gap between his Old World Italian-American upbringing and the contemporary world with sarcasm and exasperation. Also SAT 29, SUN 1. Cost: $75 to $391
FRI 28
Why the Child is Cooking in the Polenta
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
polenta.bpt.me
Based on the 1999 semiautobiographical novel by Aglaja Veteranyi, this play follows a girl traveling through Europe with her circus family while exploring the complexities of immigrants, language and identity. Starring Edith Alibec and directed by Dana Parashiv, it will be presented by the Howland Playhouse and the Romanian Cultural Institute. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 29
Maker Film Festival
BEACON
1 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | 845-440-7706
storyscreenbeacon.com
This festival, curated by Melanie Falick of Beacon, author of Making a Life: Working by Hand and Discovering the Life You Are Meant to Live, focuses on the global made-by-hand movement. It opens with Yarn the Movie and continues at 3 p.m. with Woven Lives: Contemporary Textiles from Ancient Oaxacan Traditions; six short films at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion with makers featured in Falick’s book; and Wax Print, a documentary about African batik fabric, at 7 p.m. On SUN 1 the festival will screen The True Cost at 1 p.m., which will be followed by a panel about the “slow fashion” movement; six shorts at 4 p.m.; and The New Bauhaus, a documentary about designer Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, at 6:30 p.m. In addition, from 1–5 p.m. there will be a Pop-up Maker Market in the lobby. Cost: $10 per screening
SAT 29
The Count: A Musical
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
A staged reading of a musical by Brion Winston and David Hollander chronicles a gambler’s odyssey through Brooklyn. Cost: $20
SAT 29
Winter Follies
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Michael Heintzman and John Pielmeier will present a series of comic scenes. Free
HEALTH & FITNESS
MON 24
Aging at Home
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this informational program, a new nonprofit will discuss government services and how to create mutual volunteer support for older people.
WED 26
Be an Empowered Health Care Consumer
MAHOPAC
1 p.m. Mahopac Library
668 Route 6 | 845-628-2009
mahopaclibrary.org
The League of Women Voters of Putnam County will host this discussion with advocacy groups We the Patients and Say Ah! to offer tips for getting better care and navigating the system.
THURS 27
Intro to Yoga
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Kathie Scanlon will lead gentle stretches and strengthening poses specifically for people dealing with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.
CIVIC
SAT 22
Ward 1 Office Hours
BEACON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Council Member Terry Nelson will be available for questions or comments.
MON 24
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 24
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 25
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 25
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 27
Budget Workshop
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
SAT 29
Community Development Forum
BEACON
10 a.m. Memorial Hall
413 Main St. | 845-838-5011
cityofbeacon.org