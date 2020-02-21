The Week Ahead

Submit listings to calendar@highlandscurrent.org.

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 22

Community Soup-Making

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. More Good

383 Main St. | commongroundfarm.org

Home cooks will be able to make soup in support of Soup4Greens using a professional kitchen. Email market@commongroundfarm.org to participate. The soup will be sold at the Beacon Farmer’s Market on SUN 23 as a fundraiser for matching federal food assistance dollars for the community.

SAT 22

Intro to Beekeeping

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Learn how to care for a hive. Cost: $45

SAT 22

Renegades Game Day Job Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 2 pm. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-009

hvrenegades.com

Bring a resume and identification to interview for summer jobs during Hudson Valley Renegades baseball games.

SAT 22

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnm.org

Learn how sap is collected and turned into syrup. There are two tour options: the Sugar Bush tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. include a 1-mile moderate hike through field and forest to the Sugar Bush Shack; or the Maple Lane tours, at noon and 3 p.m., include a short walk from the Visitors’ Center. Also SUN 23 and weekends through March 15. Cost: $10 ($8 children and teens; members $8/$6)

SAT 22

Solar Gathering at the Farm

PHILIPSTOWN

3 – 5 p.m. Glynwood Farm

363 Glynwood Road

hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com

Join Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea and representatives from Hudson Valley Community Power to learn more about enrolling in the solar option, which will generate funding for the town’s Refrigerant Management Program.

SAT 22

Roaring ’20s Costume Ball

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. St. Rocco Society

26 S. Chestnut St.

beaconopenstudios.org

At this annual fundraiser for Beacon Open Studios, dress for the 1920s and enjoy food and drinks, raffle prizes and swinging music from Tony DePaolo and The Beacontonians. Cost: $35

SUN 23

Party for Your Mental Health

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Members of the Sikotabs Art Project will read from their new picture book on coping with depression, Sometimes It’s OK to Always be Sad. There will also be music from Tony DePaolo, Judith Tulloch, The Costellos, Russell St. George and Luv Dot Gov. Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Cost: $20 donation

SAT 29

Polar Fest

WEST POINT

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Victor Constant Ski Area

732 Victor Constant Road

845-938-8810

westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/victor-constant-ski-area

The annual festival includes skiing, snowboarding, a paintball relay, live music and food. Cost: $19 to $40

SUN 1

Gardening for the Birds and Bees

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Kim Eierman, author of The Pollinator Victory Garden, Philipstown Garden Club members and Master Gardeners will discuss ways to create supportive habitats.

SUN 1

Clearwater Gala

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9

845-265-8080 x7119 | clearwater.org

Tom Chapin will be honored on his 75th birthday for his environmental advocacy during this annual fundraiser for the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater. Cost: $250

TALKS & TOURS

THURS 27

Bail Reform Forum

POUGHKEEPSIE

6:30 p.m. Boardman Road Library

141 Boardman Road | dcpaa.org

This forum, organized by the Dutchess County Progressive Action Alliance and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Poughkeepsie, will include speakers from the New York Civil Liberties Union, the Dutchess County Public Defenders’ Office and other organizations on a newly enacted state law that reduced the number of suspects who can be detained before trial.

THURS 27

Stop the Money Pipeline

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Activist Krystal Ford will connect the roles of banks with the climate crisis and suggest ways consumers can influence them.

SAT 29

Bail Reform Forum

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. will share his views on the new state law.

SUN 1

Cultivating Active Hope

PHILIPSTOWN

1:30 p.m. Cheerful Strength

3182 Route 9

Organized by Hudson Highlands Extinction Rebellion, and using Joanna Macy’s The Work That Reconnects as a guide, this four-hour workshop will explore how to channel sorrow over the climate crisis into change. Cost: $40 to $95

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 22

Black History: The Puppet Show

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Putnam Valley Library

30 Oscawana Lake Road

845-528-3242

bookwhen.com/putnamvalleylibrary

JD Lawrence and his puppeteers will tell the story of a young girl exploring her African-American roots with her grandfather. Free

SAT 22

Middle School Night

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation Center

107 Glenclyffe Drive | 845-424-4618

philipstownrecreation.com

Philipstown residents in grades 6 to 8 are invited to play games in the tournament room and sports in the gym. If the ice skating rink is not open, there will be a showing of Detective Pikachu. Concessions will be available. Cost: $5

THURS 27

Paint Your Own Tote

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Personalize a canvas reusable bag. For ages 11 and older. Supplies provided. Registration required. Free

FRI 28

Free Solo

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

As part of the ongoing Reel Life Film Series for middle and high school students, the library will screen this 2018 documentary about an attempt by Alex Honnold to become the first person to climb the 900-meter vertical face of El Capitan with no cables. Filmmaker and amateur climber Dana Bol and climbing guide Doug Ferguson will answer questions following the film. Pizza will be served. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 22

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

dutchesstourism.com/ticketinfo

This festival will include concerts by Everett Drake, Edwin Sutton, the Livingstone College Gospel Choir and others, as well as workshops, a Gospel Walk Through History and a hat parade. Also SUN 23. Cost: $50 to $125

SAT 22

Strange Loops

BEACON

4 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The Schroeder Umansky Duo will perform music for violin and cello by Zoltán Kodály, Michael Ippolito and Caroline Shaw. Presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. Free

SAT 22

The Smithereens

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

After 40 years and 17 albums, the band’s latest is Covers, which features songs originally recorded by other acts. Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms will be the guest vocalist following the death of Pat DiNizio. Cost: $29 to $59

FRI 28

Joseph Arthur

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The storytelling singer will be playing songs from his new release, Come Back World. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 29

Lez Zeppelin

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band will play the Physical Graffiti album. Cost: $20 to $49

SAT 29

Cherish the Ladies

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grammy-nominated Irish-American group is celebrating its fourth decade. Cost: $40 ($45 door)

SUN 1

Lincoln Trio

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The Grammy nominees from Chicago will perform as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Their program includes a Beethoven piano trio and a work by composer Debra Kaye. Cost: $30 ($10 students)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 22

Hudson Highlands Poetry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Carla Carlson, A. Anupama and Joseph Fasano will read their work as part of this ongoing series.

SAT 22

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

miraculousjourney.bpt.me

In this Hudson Valley Theatre Initiative production of Kate DiCamillo’s novel, a vain but fragile toy rabbit learns about love. Suitable for ages 8 and older. Also SUN 23. Cost: $15 ($10 children)

TUES 25

The Help

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a Southern-inspired food or beverage to add to the shared meal during this screening of the 2011 film as part of the library’s Edible Flicks series.

FRI 28

Brother Outsider

BEACON

7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

50 Liberty St.

moviesthatmatterbeacon.org

This 2003 documentary, which will be shown as part of the Movies That Matter series, follows civil-rights activist Bayard Rustin, who over 60 years formulated many of the strategies that propelled the movement. Because he was openly gay, however, he worked mostly behind the scenes. Free

FRI 28

Sebastian Maniscalco

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 & 9:30 p.m.

Mid-Hudson Civic Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

The comedian bridges the gap between his Old World Italian-American upbringing and the contemporary world with sarcasm and exasperation. Also SAT 29, SUN 1. Cost: $75 to $391

FRI 28

Why the Child is Cooking in the Polenta

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

polenta.bpt.me

Based on the 1999 semiautobiographical novel by Aglaja Veteranyi, this play follows a girl traveling through Europe with her circus family while exploring the complexities of immigrants, language and identity. Starring Edith Alibec and directed by Dana Parashiv, it will be presented by the Howland Playhouse and the Romanian Cultural Institute. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 29

Maker Film Festival

BEACON

1 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | 845-440-7706

storyscreenbeacon.com

This festival, curated by Melanie Falick of Beacon, author of Making a Life: Working by Hand and Discovering the Life You Are Meant to Live, focuses on the global made-by-hand movement. It opens with Yarn the Movie and continues at 3 p.m. with Woven Lives: Contemporary Textiles from Ancient Oaxacan Traditions; six short films at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion with makers featured in Falick’s book; and Wax Print, a documentary about African batik fabric, at 7 p.m. On SUN 1 the festival will screen The True Cost at 1 p.m., which will be followed by a panel about the “slow fashion” movement; six shorts at 4 p.m.; and The New Bauhaus, a documentary about designer Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, at 6:30 p.m. In addition, from 1–5 p.m. there will be a Pop-up Maker Market in the lobby. Cost: $10 per screening

SAT 29

The Count: A Musical

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

A staged reading of a musical by Brion Winston and David Hollander chronicles a gambler’s odyssey through Brooklyn. Cost: $20

SAT 29

Winter Follies

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Michael Heintzman and John Pielmeier will present a series of comic scenes. Free

HEALTH & FITNESS

MON 24

Aging at Home

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this informational program, a new nonprofit will discuss government services and how to create mutual volunteer support for older people.

WED 26

Be an Empowered Health Care Consumer

MAHOPAC

1 p.m. Mahopac Library

668 Route 6 | 845-628-2009

mahopaclibrary.org

The League of Women Voters of Putnam County will host this discussion with advocacy groups We the Patients and Say Ah! to offer tips for getting better care and navigating the system.

THURS 27

Intro to Yoga

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Kathie Scanlon will lead gentle stretches and strengthening poses specifically for people dealing with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.

CIVIC

SAT 22

Ward 1 Office Hours

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Council Member Terry Nelson will be available for questions or comments.

MON 24

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 24

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 25

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School (Room 211)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 25

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 27

Budget Workshop

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

SAT 29

Community Development Forum

BEACON

10 a.m. Memorial Hall

413 Main St. | 845-838-5011

cityofbeacon.org