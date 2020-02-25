37 Years Later, State Police Still Looking for Fugitive

mm By |

Escaped from psychiatric center in Albany in 1983

In a “cold case” announcement last week, the New York State Police said it continues to search for a fugitive who disappeared 37 years ago.

On Jan. 13, 1982, Edward E. Nye was arrested in Canaan, New York, in Columbia County County, on 30 counts of committing criminal sexual acts against minors. He pleaded guilty and was sent to the Capital District Psychiatric Center in Albany to await sentencing.

Edward Nye in a booking photo and an age-progressed image

On Feb. 21, 1983, Nye escaped from the center and has not been seen since. He has family ties throughout upstate New York and may have fled to Canada. Nye had worked as a youth counselor and used that position to access his victims.

Anyone with information regarding Nye’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.