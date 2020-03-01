Peter Rapalje (1950-2020)

Peter Steven Rapalje, 69, formerly of Cold Spring, died on Feb. 26, 2020, in Miami.

He was born at Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring on May 13, 1950, the son of James and Susan Rapalje. He attended Our Lady of Loretto Elementary School and Haldane High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Duquesne University.

During the 1970s, he served as a police officer in the U.S. Army. He moved to south Florida 40 years ago, and for 30 years was employed by U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

Peter is survived by his wife, Tanya, and his brothers: John Rapalje of Garrison, Michael Rapalje of Cold Spring and Charles Rapalje of Cold Spring.

A wake will be held on March 4 in Miami, followed by a Rite of Christian Burial on March 5 at the St. Louis Catholic Church there and burial at Woodlawn Park South Cemetery. A memorial Mass is also being planned for Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org).