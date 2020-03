2008 grad went on to star for Pace

Brittany Shields, a 2008 Haldane High School grad who went on to star for Pace University, was named by d2easthoops.org to the second team of its Division II East Region’s All-Decade squad as one of the best players of the 2010s.

Shields, who scored 1,757 career points and grabbed 1,006 rebounds for the Setters, is an assistant coach with the team.