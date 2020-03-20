A Note to Readers

As art exhibitions, music and theater performances and other events are on hold for the near future, The Current would like to use this lull to turn the spotlight on the community and introduce more members of it to each other.

Do you have an unusual background you’d like to share? Does your elderly uncle have amazing stories? Is your neighbor an amateur painter but has never shown her work? Is your babysitter particularly creative in entertaining your kids?

We’d love to hear your ideas and suggestions. Email arts@highlandscurrent.org and I’ll take it from there.