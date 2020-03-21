Alice Mellor (1928-2020)

Frances Louise “Alice” Mellor, 92, formerly of Beacon and Newburgh, died March 15, 2020, surrounded by her friends, Patty Heins and Sandy Taylor.

Alice was born in Beacon on March 8, 1928, the daughter of Charles and Julia (Movart) Kimbark. In 1946, at St. Luke’s Church in Beacon, she married Fred Mellor, who died in 1996. She was employed as a secretary with Texaco Research in Beacon and owned and operated the Charlotte Grove Trailer Park in Hopewell Junction.

She enjoyed raising and training dogs, gardening and birds. She loved parties by the pool and the gourmet cooking done by her friends.

Besides Patty and Sandy, she is survived her friends Debbie Calahan, Yvonne Ells and Glenn Schwarze.

Services will be private, with burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org).

