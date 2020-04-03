Beacon Obituaries

John Sgorbissa Jr. (1955-2020)

John J. Sgorbissa Jr., 65, of Beacon, died April 2.

He was born on March 21, 1955, the son of John and Helen (Baxter) Sgorbissa.

Known to his family and friends as “Highwater,” John is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peg); and his children: Jennifer Taveras (Esequiel), Troy Light; Christopher, Jennifer, Shanece, Justina, Connor, John J. Sgorbissa III and Shazeek Smith; his stepchildren: Harmonie, Thomas Dugas (Jenn) and Billy Guilbault (Maria). He was a beloved “Pop-Pop” to his many grandchildren.

John is also survived by his siblings: Kenneth D’Amato (Marie), JoAnn Sgorbissa and Candy Whiteman (Kenneth).

A funeral service will be held for the immediate family, followed by interment in the family plot at Cold Spring Cemetery in a private ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice, the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society (lls.org), or any animal shelter.

Andrea Vasquez (1940-2020)

Andrea Vasquez, 79, a former longtime Beacon resident, died on March 31 at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Andrea was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Puerto Rico, the son of Higinio and Evangelia (Matos) Vasquez. On July 16, 1961, she married Luis Cruz, who died in 2011. Andrea was a member of the Tabernacle of Christ Church in Beacon and had a strong faith in God, her family said.

Her family said she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother to her large family.

Andrea is survived by her children: Ricardo Cruz, Evelyn Cruz, Carmen Rodriguez, Iris Cruz, Juan Tomas Cruz and Juan Manuel Cruz; her grandchildren, Jose, Rose, Joshua, Reinaldo, Alfred, Freddy, Julio, Luis Manuel, Keyshla, Iris Jahaira, Edwin, Orlando and Suata; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings, Angela Vasquez, Marianna Vasquez and Santiago “Charlie” Vasquez.

Funeral services will be private, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

