Letter: Nursing-Home Visits

The state Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is an advocacy program available to anyone residing in a nursing home, adult-care facility or family-type home. It advocates for residents to address their quality-of-life and quality-of-care issues, along with their rights. In Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties, the program is sponsored by the Long Term Care Community Coalition.

At this time, when visitation to facilities has been restricted, we would like families and residents to know that the program must abide by state and federal health guidelines that do not allow for in-person visits. However, we can receive calls and emails with any concerns or questions about care. Call 855-582-6769 or email judy@ltccc.org.

As you can imagine, residents are in much need of an advocacy program during this unprecedented time. We will be scheduling our next training session when social distancing protocols are lifted and will be looking for volunteers to become ombudsmen and help us advocate on behalf of our long-term care residents.

Judy Farrell, Philipstown

Farrell is the regional program coordinator of the Long Term Care Community Coalition.