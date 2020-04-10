Man Allegedly Slashes Tires at Hospital

New York State troopers on Friday (April 10) arrested a Peekskill man for allegedly slashing the tires of 22 vehicles parked at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

Daniel R. Hall, 29, was charged with felony criminal mischief, felony possession of a controlled substance (phencyclidine, or PCP) and felony auto stripping.

Police said they received a call at about 7 a.m. from the hospital.

Hall was arraigned in Westchester County Court and remanded to the county jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Peekskill Court on May 18 and the Town of Cortlandt Court on May 21.