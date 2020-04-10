Man Allegedly Slashes Tires at Hospital

mm By |

New York State troopers on Friday (April 10) arrested a Peekskill man for allegedly slashing the tires of 22 vehicles parked at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

Daniel R. Hall, 29, was charged with felony criminal mischief, felony possession of a controlled substance (phencyclidine, or PCP) and felony auto stripping.

Police said they received a call at about 7 a.m. from the hospital.

Hall was arraigned in Westchester County Court and remanded to the county jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Peekskill Court on May 18 and the Town of Cortlandt Court on May 21.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.