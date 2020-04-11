Dutchess County Executive’s Father Dies of COVID-19

Anthony Molinaro was 67

Anthony Molinaro, 67, the father of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, died Friday (April 10) of complications of COVID-19.

Marc Molinaro said during a Facebook Live town hall on Wednesday (April 8) that his father was on a ventilator at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

“Anthony Molinaro quietly left us this afternoon,” Molinaro said in a statement. “I already miss my father but confidently know of his love for my sisters, their mom, my brother and me. And, we are grateful for the moments and memories we shared.

“All of our lives have been touched in some way by the coronavirus and we know we will never be the same. While it’s natural to dwell on the final moments, I know it is the value of all the moments that make up our lives together that matters most.”

Anthony Molinaro, who was from Yonkers, worked for the New York Telephone Company (later NYNEX and Verizon) and was a shop steward for the Communications Workers of America. He also coached baseball and youth basketball and was a fan of the New York Mets.

