Magazzino, Chamber Create Scholarship

mm By |

The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce and Magazzino Italian Art Foundation have collaborated to create the Magazzino Educational Scholarship.

The scholarship will be given to a Philipstown resident who is a high school junior or senior and has a strong interest in visual art or museum management. It consists of $1,000 and a paid internship at Magazzino, an Italian art museum on Route 9.

An application can be downloaded at the chamber website. Submissions are due June 1.

For a full list of local scholarships, see The Current‘s 2020 Scholarship Guide.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.