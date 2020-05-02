Magazzino, Chamber Create Scholarship

The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce and Magazzino Italian Art Foundation have collaborated to create the Magazzino Educational Scholarship.

The scholarship will be given to a Philipstown resident who is a high school junior or senior and has a strong interest in visual art or museum management. It consists of $1,000 and a paid internship at Magazzino, an Italian art museum on Route 9.

An application can be downloaded at the chamber website. Submissions are due June 1.

For a full list of local scholarships, see The Current‘s 2020 Scholarship Guide.