After delays, Haldane’s Class of 2020 graduates

The 65 members of Haldane’s Class of 2020 had to wait but, after two delays, received diplomas on Sunday (June 28). The ceremony had been scheduled for June 20 but was postponed because, under state COVID-19 restrictions, socially distanced commencements of up to 150 people could not take place until June 26. An approaching thunderstorm then pushed the event from June 27 to 28.

The ceremony was split into two shifts; the valedictorian, salutatorian, class president, senior of the year, principal and superintendent each gave their speeches three times, including once on tape in the event the weather never cooperated. The photos here are from the first shift, for students with last names from A to L, which began at 9 a.m.

Photos by Megan Shields