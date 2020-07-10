Primary Update

One contest outstanding

Because absentee votes could be postmarked as late as June 23, the day of the primary election, a complete count took nearly two weeks in Dutchess County, where the Board of Elections received more than 17,000 ballots.

Joe Biden, as expected, easily won the Democratic primary for president in Putnam, Dutchess and across the state. His name appeared with 10 other candidates, all of whom earlier had ended their campaigns.

In Dutchess, Jessica Segal defeated Peter Forman for the Green Party line for county judge, 37-14. Both also were battling for the Independence Party line but that contest was so close it has gone to court and the Board of Elections said on July 9 it could not yet release the count.

In two Republican primaries in Putnam County, incumbent Legislator Toni Addonizio, who represents Kent, defeated Paul Denbaum, a member of the Kent Town Board, 273-151, or 64 percent of the vote, with absentees counted, and incumbent Amy Sayegh of Mahopac defeated former Legislator Dini LoBue, 234-140, or 63 percent.

In the 18th Congressional, voters were asked to select six delegates to the Democratic National Convention from 31 candidates. Six Biden delegates —Maureen Fleming, Randy Florke, Joan McDonald, Joseph Destefano, Joan Becker and Scott Reing — had substantial leads.