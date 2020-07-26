Crossword Correction

No, it’s not you. We upgraded the clues but not the grid from last week’s puzzle.
The correct grid for the July 24 puzzle with clues is below, or click here for a PDF that can be downloaded and more easily printed.
Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.