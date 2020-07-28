Cate Kanlong (2001-2020)

Catherine “Cate” Kanlong, 18, died suddenly on July 26 at her home in Cold Spring.

Cate was born at Hudson Valley Hospital on Aug. 21, 2001, and grew up in the village. She graduated from Haldane High School in 2019, as well as the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES cosmetology program.

Soon after her graduation, she obtained her cosmetology license and began her career with Vaza Salon in Ossining, where she was promoted to senior associate and floor stylist. She loved the creativity and energy of her craft, her family said.

She is survived by her mother, Christina Fanelli (Mick Daly) of Cold Spring and her father, Henry Kanlong (Gina Domenico) of Fishkill; and her siblings, Joe Kanlong of Cold Spring and Sam Kanlong of Rhinebeck.

She also is survived by her grandparents, Joe and Lillian Fanelli of Yorktown Heights; Jorge and Durcinia Kanlong of Salinas, Ecuador; and Attracta Wynne and Pauric Sweeney, both of Ireland.

Friends may call on Friday (July 31) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A private funeral Mass will be held for the family on Saturday (Aug. 1), followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hudson River Sloop Clearwater (clearwater.org), where Cate spent many summer festivals in the Education Tent, or to Beauty Changes Lives (beautychangeslives.org).

