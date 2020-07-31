Haldane Publishes Literary Magazine

mm By |

The stories — and poems, and paintings — go on despite a pandemic, as Haldane High School published the 2020 edition of Insight, its annual literary magazine.

It was co-edited by Mollie Altucher, Julie Geller, Bridget Goldberg, and Cassie Laifer. The art editor was Anneke Chan, who contributed the cover image at right.

The staff was Sam Bates, Jill Cox, Anastasia Coope, Shea DeCaro, Curtis Huber, Aurora McKee, Ziaire Mickell, Andrew Nachamkin, Zoe Silvermann Athena Stebe-Glorious, Damian Vladimiroff, Lucas Vladimiroff and Seren Yiacoup, under the guidance of English teacher, Eric Richter, who retired at the end of the school year.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.