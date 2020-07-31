RiverWinds Gallery in Beacon to Close

Co-owner: ‘The pandemic has done us in’

The owners of RiverWinds Gallery, which has operated for 17 years on Main Street in Beacon, announced this week that it will close on Aug. 31.

“The pandemic has done us in,” said Mary Ann Glass, one of its co-owners, in a statement.

The gallery opened at 172 Main St. in July 2003. It will hold a going-out-of-business sale beginning Saturday (Aug. 1) daily from noon to 4 p.m.

“It’s been a painful decision to close” says Karl LaLonde, another co-owner. “We will miss our artists, our customers both local people and folks from out of town. And we will miss being part of Beacon’s vibrant artistic community.”

Glass noted that the gallery, which she said is “the longest-running gallery in Beacon” opened shortly after Dia:Beacon.

“At that time, the west end of Main Street was a bit grim,” she said. “We had a feeling that it was on the edge of change. Our goal when we opened was to provide a place for Hudson Valley artists to sell work to customers who would appreciate such unique and beautiful items.”