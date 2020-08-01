DCC Cuts Tuition for High School Students

Online courses begin Aug. 24

Dutchess Community College, which is part of the State University of New York system, announced on July 31 that it will allow high school juniors and seniors and homeschooled students who are at least 16 years old to take classes this fall for a third of its standard tuition rate.

Students must be residents of Dutchess or Putnam counties, and the classes will take place remotely. The discount means credits from DCC will cost $60.67 each. Credits can be used at DCC if a student later attends after graduation or transferred to other schools.

The school will hold online information sessions on Wednesday (Aug. 5), as well as Aug. 12 and Aug. 18. Classes begin Aug. 24.

DCC, which is based in Poughkeepsie, is moving its Wappinger extension campus to the second floor of the former Macy’s store on Route 9 in Fishkill near Interstate 84, adjacent to Home Depot. Classes were scheduled to begin at the new location in the fall but construction was suspended in March because of the pandemic.