On The Spot

What vegetable would you not miss?
“I hate peas. They are just mushy green nonsense.” ~Alex Kay, Nelsonville
“I love my veggies. Can’t think of one I don’t like!” ~Linda Stewart, Cold Spring
“Okra. I can take it in gumbo but not by its slimy self.” ~Patrick Jones, Beacon
