Bulldogs Outlast Fishkill

The Beacon Bulldogs travel baseball squad of 11-year-olds nabbed the lead late in the game to secure a 14-10 victory on Wednesday (Aug. 5) over the East Fishkill Patriots.

Eli Netboy pitched three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out two. There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Beacon collected seven hits and East Fishkill had six.

The game was tied at five with the Bulldogs 11U batting in the bottom of the fourth when Tye Elias doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Beacon pulled away with 10 more runs in the inning. Ryan Landisi homered on the first pitch, scoring two runs; an error scored a run; James Bouchard had a hit on a 1-1 count, scoring a run; William Flynn drew a walk, scoring a run; Zachary Schetter singled on the first pitch, scoring a run; Parker White drew a walk, scoring a run; and Naim Dokay drew a walk, scoring a run. East Fishkill scored five runs in the fifth inning.