Haldane Football Plans Golf Outing

Fifth annual fundraiser for team

The Haldane High school football team will host its fifth annual golf outing on Friday (Aug. 21) at the Beekman Country Club to raise money for the program.

Teams of four will play to a shotgun start and best-ball format. The cost is $135 per golfer or $540 per foursome, which includes access to the driving range, 18 holes of golf with a cart, breakfast, a light lunch and drinks at the turn, hole events and raffles. The country club is located at 11 Country Club Road in Hopewell Junction.

For a registration form, email Coach Ryan McConville at coachmcconville@gmail.com.