Gabe Levinson (1954-2020)

Gabriel Levinson, 66, of North Venice, Florida, and formerly of Garrison, died in Minneapolis on Aug. 5 of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by family members.

Born in Tel Aviv on July 5, 1954, he was the son of Mischa and Ester (Muntner) Levinson. As a teenager, he moved to Long Island to live with his sister and her husband and children. After graduating from Jamaica High School, he served for three years in the Israeli army. After returning to the U.S., he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the New York Institute of Technology.

Gabe married Margaret Howell in 1987. In 1988, together with his wife, he founded Architecture Plus, an architectural and design practice in Garrison. Following his considerable interest in computer technology, in 1997 Gabe and other partners formed Trade Net, an internet technology company.

Gabe and Margaret retired in 2012 to North Venice. Gabe’s family said he will be remembered as his zest for life, his deep intelligence and his strong convictions, which he enjoyed sharing with his many friends.

Besides his wife, Gabe is survived by his daughters, Clea Ostendorf (Michael) and Olivia Levinson; his grandson, Theodore Ostendorf; his sister, Daniela Handelman; his niece, Michele Handelman; and his nephew, Ron Handelman.

Memorial donations may be made to the Garrison Art Center, P.O. Box 4, Garrison, NY 10524 (garrisonartcenter.org).