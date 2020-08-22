Beacon 11U Falls in Playoffs

End summer season with 5-6 record

The No. 8 seed Beacon baseball travel team for players ages 11 and younger hit the road Tuesday (Aug. 28) to take on No. 1 Tuckahoe in the first round of the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League playoffs but dropped a 4-2 decision to the Tigers.

The Bulldogs closed their summer with a 5-6 record in league play.

Alex Young started on the mound for Beacon and went four-and-a-third innings, allowing two earned runs. James Brouchard pitched in relief and allowed one run.

“Young did a great job for us; he kept the hitters off balance,” said Coach Anthony White. “The key was in the second inning. They got a home run, then loaded the bases. But he got out of it, and that’s what kept us in the game. Brouchard also pitched well.”

The Bulldogs picked up both of their runs in the fourth inning, the first on an RBI single by Brouchard and the second on a bases-loaded walk by Elijah Epps.

“I thought the team played a gritty game,” White said. “We played good defense behind good pitching. It was a great team effort by our team; we only had two strikeouts the whole game.

“Overall I’m very happy,” he said. “We move to 12U in the fall, and they’re ready.”

White added that his squad was thrilled to be playing baseball this summer.

“We played 16 games, including in a tournament, after the quarantine,” he noted. “The guys made some good progress with the new normal. We were able to work with the masks and the distancing. We knew that’s what we had to do to play, so everyone did it.”

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to take part in the Labor Day weekend tournament in Poughkeepsie.