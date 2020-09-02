Randall Fleischer

Randall Craig Fleischer, 61, the musical director of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic in Poughkeepsie, died suddenly on Aug. 19 at his home in Los Angeles.

Fleischer joined the HVP in 1992. He led orchestras in the U.S. and internationally, including repeat engagements with the Israel Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, San Diego Symphony and Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra.

He also worked in symphonic rock and world music fusion and worked with artists such as John Densmore (The Doors), Natalie Merchant, Blondie, Ani DiFranco, John Cale (Velvet Underground), Garth Hudson (The Band) and Kenny Rogers.

More recently, he composed works focusing on the interrelationship of Native American music and culture, collaborating with R. Carlos Nakai, Burning Sky, The Hawk Project and The Benaly Family. His piece, “Triumph,” premiered in Flagstaff, Arizona in 2005 and “Echoes” premiered in Washington, D.C. in 2008 at the National Museum of the American Indian.

His most recent composition was “Symphony in Step” featuring the dance ensemble Step Afrika.

Fleischer studied with Leonard Bernstein as a conducting fellow at Tanglewood in 1989 and served as the assistant conductor of the American Symphony Orchestra from 1986 to 1989.