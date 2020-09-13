Muriel McCallum (1925-2020)

Muriel McCallum, 94, a 47-year resident of Philipstown who for more than two decades

owned a car dealership in Fishkill with her family, died on Sept. 10.

Affectionately known as “Moo,” she was born on Oct. 6, 1925, to Philip and Alice Miller Martin in Stamford, Connecticut. Muriel was a 1943 graduate of Stamford High School and went on to graduate from Short’s Secretarial School. She was secretary to former Stamford Mayor Charles Moore and worked at the firm Moore and Epifanio.

On June 11, 1950, Muriel married John G. McCallum at First Presbyterian Church in Stamford. John died on March 11, 1992. Along with John, her daughter and son-in-law, she owned and operated McCallum Chevrolet-Pontiac-Buick Inc., in Fishkill for 27 years. She was one of the first female automobile dealers and was a member of New York State Automobile Dealers’ Association.

Moo taught Sunday School, was a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader and, after retirement, a literacy volunteer. Her lifelong love of playing cards started with her standing at her parents’ tableside.

Moo is survived by her son, Peter McCallum and his wife Carroll of New Canaan, Connecticut; and her daughter, Cynthis and her husband Anthony D’Amato of Hopewell Junction. She leaves her grandchildren, John “Jack” McCallum of Redondo Beach, California; and Catalina McCallum and her fiancé Gregg Larkin of San Francisco, California.

She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Balassie of Bennington, Vermont; special cousin, Kathleen Nixon-Lancelot of Milton, Georgia; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

We will celebrate Moo when we can gather safely. Memorial donations can be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson St., Cornwall, New York 12520.