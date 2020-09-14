Haldane Will Reduce Tax Levy

But warns of program cuts due to lower aid

The Haldane school board announced on Monday (Sept. 14) that it plans to use savings to reduce the 3.3 percent increase to the tax levy approved by voters in June to 1.96 percent.

The 3.3 percent increase was the maximum allowed under a state-mandated tax cap. It equated to an increase of about $56 per $100,000 of market value, Superintendent Philip Benante said at the time. Haldane’s proposed $25.3 million budget passed with 70 percent approval.

At the same time, Benante and board President Jen Daly warned in an email to community members that difficult budget cuts may be ahead. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had told districts to expect 20 percent less aid from the state without intervention from the federal government.

“It is important for you to know that these aid reductions, were they not to be made whole, would dramatically impact the programs and services we offer to our students,” Benante and Daly wrote. “The Board of Education and school leadership remain attuned to this issue, and will communicate any need for advocacy when the time is right.”