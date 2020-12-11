Election Results – Certified

Residents of Putnam and Dutchess counties voted early, on Election Day, by absentee and by affidavit, and after each county tallied the results, on Dec. 3 the state Board of Elections certified them.
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].