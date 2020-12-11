Soccer Honors

All-League and All-Section picks for Beacon girls, Haldane

Beacon Girls

Senior defender Gabby Del Castillo, freshman defender Emma Campagiorni, freshman forward Chelsea DerBoghossian, freshman midfielder Devyn Kelly and junior midfielder Maddie Bobnick each received All-League recognition this week.

“Gabby was the heart of our defense and held us together in the back,” Coach Hugo Alzate said. “Half of our games were one-goal differences, so we were happy to have her back there. Emma was incredible playing her first year of varsity. She showed her speed and fundamental skills as the season progressed.

“Chelsea is relentless at seeking the ball,” Alzate continued. “Devyn is an absolute beast on the ball. She can already do things that most soccer players will not be able to do by the time that they graduate. And Maddie was our playmaker this season. If soccer scored like hockey, she would have had 15 assists.”

The Bulldogs (7-6) closed their season with a playoff win — the team’s first in 32 years — before losing to Class AA powerhouse Arlington in the semifinals of the Section 1 Dutchess County playoffs.

Haldane Girls

Junior defender Mazzie Maxwell and freshman defender Finola Kiter were each named All-League.

“Mazzie was undoubtedly our leader on the field this season,” Coach Stephen Schweikhart said. “She came into her own last year, and then improved on that dramatically. She is a warrior, the type of player every team needs.

“Finola started the season in the midfield, but when Coach [Mary] Callaghan and I switched her to the back, she took off,” Schweikhart said. “She settled into the center-back position and did an incredible job. If you watched Finola play, you couldn’t believe she was a freshman.”

Senior defender Essie Florke, junior defender Ella Ashburn, junior midfielder Bianca Harmancin, freshman keeper Ruby Poses, sophomore Chloe Rowe, senior Sydney Warren and juniors Madison Chiera, Katie Shields and Sophia Scanga all received All-League honorable mentions.

Haldane, seeded 10th in the small-school sectional playoffs, lost to No. 7 Croton-Harmon to finish with a 1-10-1 record.

“We played most games with 12 or 13 players because of low turnout this year and injuries, which put a lot of physical stress on everyone,” Schweikhart said. “Playing a compact schedule, with no preseason, to see the girls compete each and every game for 80 minutes was amazing.”

Haldane Boys

Senior captain Frank Bentkowski Jr. was named All-Section and All-League, and senior captain Andrew Silhavy was All-League plus honorable mention All-Section.

Senior defender John Dwyer, freshman goalie Ronan Kiter and freshman midfielder Matt Nachamkin were each named All-League.

“Frank scored 14 goals and had eight assists and led us in scoring,” said Coach Ahmed Dwidar. “He’ll be a big loss for us. Andrew could play anywhere on the field. John was very vocal and brought the guys together.

“Ronan saved us many times, and as a freshman he will be a force in the net the next three years,” Dwidar added. “And Matt was clutch for us against Putnam Valley. He had the game-winner in our first playoff win in five years.”

The Blue Devils finished at 4-9, losing to North Salem in the semifinals of the playoffs. “We played bigger schools and hung in with them,” Dwidar said. “That will help us. We have nine freshmen returning and a bright future.”

Beacon Boys

