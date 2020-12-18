Hughes Makes Pro Debut

Beacon native scores 9 points against Suns

Elijah Hughes, a Beacon native who signed last month with the Utah Jazz, made his NBA debut on Saturday (Dec. 12) in a 119-105 preseason win in Salt Lake City over the Phoenix Suns, scoring 9 points in 12 minutes.

The guard had eight points in 12 minutes in a 111-92 victory over the Suns at home on Monday and nine points in eight minutes in a 125-105 win at the Staples Center in Los Angeles over the Clippers on Thursday.

“The beauty of this team is there’s so many great vets, people I can just lean on and talk to,” Hughes told the Deseret News. “They also help me not look bad in practice, so it’s good to have them around.”

Utah has 20 players on its preseason roster but must cut that to 15 before the team begins the condensed, 72-game regular season on Dec. 23 at Portland.

Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

